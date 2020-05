View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical Announces Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form



Oventus Medical Limited is closely monitoring the impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 virus in Australia and is following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. The Oventus Medical Limited General Meeting the subject of this Notice of Meeting will be held virtually. There will not be a physical meeting where shareholders can attend in person.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document