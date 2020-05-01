View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus $4.65m Share Placement and $2m SPP



Key highlights:

• Oventus receives firm commitments for $4.65m through a placement to existing and new institutional and sophisticated investors

• Fully underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to offer existing eligible shareholders the ability to acquire shares at the same price as the placement via an SPP – all directors intend to participate

• Placement and SPP shares priced at A$0.24, representing a discount of 18.4% to the 5-day VWAP and an 17.4% discount to the 20-day VWAP

• Investors who participate in the Placement and the SPP will receive a free attaching unlisted option on a 1-for-2 basis, exercisable at $0.36 with an expiry date of 30 June 2021

• Funds raised will underpin the strong existing demand for Oventus’ Lab in Lab business model with patient flow expected to accelerate as COVID-19 restrictions are gradually lifted in North America



For more info, please download the attached PDF Download this document