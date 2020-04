View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical, Trading Halt



Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) (Oventus) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX Limited in respect of its shares from commencement of trading on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.



The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Oventus in relation to a capital raising (Capital Raising).



