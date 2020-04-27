Oventus Medical, COVID-19 environment drives demand for Oventus devices

View All Oventus Medical News

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) announces new contracts and site launches for its Lab in Lab business model and provides commentary on how interest in Oventus’ oral devices is being driven by concern regarding CPAP’s potential role in spreading the COVID-19 virus.



Oventus CEO, Dr Chris Hart commented, “As literature continues to highlight that CPAP may contribute to COVID-19 spread, effective alternative OSA treatments are being sought. Oventus technology is increasingly in the spotlight, and this is driving further demand for our Lab in Lab model from sleep groups, dentists and first responders.”



