Oventus Medical - Strategic response to COVID-19



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) wishes to provide a short update on operating conditions in light of COVID-19.



Over the past 48 hours, a number of U.S. state regulatory bodies have recommended or mandated that only emergency dental services be provided in the short term. The Oventus team, which is experienced in virtual patient management and remote practice management has swiftly put in place key initiatives to enable existing Lab in Lab sites to continue to identify OSA patients for treatment. The Company has also moved to provide online or phone consultations; forward schedule appointments to scan patients for devices and complete verification of benefit work where required to have a payer (or insurer) cover device costs.



