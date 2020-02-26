View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical - Clarification Announcement - Aeroflow Agreement



In accordance with ASX Guidance Note 8, Oventus wishes to clarify that the agreement signed with Aeroflow Healthcare Inc. and referenced in the Announcement, has a term of 3 years, with an automatic 3 year renewal, unless a party elects not to renew no later than 180 days prior to the end of the 3 year period.



Oventus also wishes to note further terms to the Aeroflow agreement which are in keeping with other agreements announced under the Oventus ‘Lab in lab’ program, summarised as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



