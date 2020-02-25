View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical announces specialist healthcare investor Jake Nunn joins Oventus Board



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed US-based specialist healthcare investor, Jake Nunn to the position of Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.



For the past 13 years, Mr Nunn has been a partner with New Enterprise Associates (NEA), one of the world’s largest and most active venture capital firms, specialised in global healthcare and technology. Prior to that, he was partner with MPM Capital, held portfolio management and analyst roles with Franklin Templeton and GE, amongst others. He now serves as Venture Advisor to NEA and holds a number of board roles with US listed healthcare businesses.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



