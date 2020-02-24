View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus announces Aeroflow agreement to drive uptake of O2Vent technology



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce that its Sleep Treatment Platform will be included in a range of OSA treatment solutions being sold by US Durable Medical Equipment (DME) supply business, Aeroflow Healthcare Inc.



Aeroflow Healthcare Inc. is a premier provider of DME and associated services in the US. The Company is on an aggressive growth path, targeting nationwide expansion and has identified OSA therapeutics as a key growth driver for its business.



