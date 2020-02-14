View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus Medical Announces US Medicare Reimbursement Approval Granted for O2Vent Optima



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is delighted to announce that it has been notified by the Pricing, Analysis and Coding (PDAC) contractors which support The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States that O2Vent Optima has been approved for Medicare reimbursement. This is a significant milestone that will further support the roll out of the O2Vent Optima. Dentists can now bill and be reimbursed not only by Medicare but other commercial payers that follow CMS policy.



CMS is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. CMS oversees many federal healthcare programs, including those that involve medical device reimbursement. PDAC approval removes barriers for the prescribing physicians a enables dentists to deliver O2Vent Optima regardless of the patient’s payer type.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document