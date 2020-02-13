View All Oventus Medical News

Oventus launches three additional US ‘lab in lab’ sites, provides pipeline update



Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘lab in lab’ model across a further three clinical delivery sites in the United States and to provide an update on the status of total sites contracted under the Company’s ‘lab in lab’ business model. At the time of its last quarterly activities review (announced 14 January), Oventus stated it had converted significant increased demand for its O2Vent Sleep Treatment Platform and its ‘lab in lab’ business model into customer contracts. The Company had 36 sites contracted and 11 sites deployed with five more in the implementation phase under ‘lab in lab’ business model.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



