Nyradas NYX-PCSK9i with Statin Achieves 65% Cholesterol Reduction in Preclinical Study



Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR) (“Nyrada” or “the Company”) a preclinical stage, drug development company specialising in novel small molecule drugs to treat cardiovascular and neurological diseases, today announces encouraging efficacy results from its in vivo study of NYX-PCSK9i in a specialised mouse model, called APOE*3 Leiden.CETP. The results support the selection of NYX-PCSK9i as the preferred compound for preclinical studies at an internationally recognised Contract Research Organisation, ahead of a Phase 1 first-in-human study.



Results from an in vivo efficacy study in a specialised mouse model showed NYX-PCSK9i reduced total cholesterol by 46% as a monotherapy, and 65% when dosed in combination with the statin drug Lipitor over the study period. This compares to the reduction achieved using Lipitor alone of 27% (see Figure 1 and Table 1 below). Since it was approved in 1997, Lipitor has been the best selling drug worldwide generating lifetime sales of US$164 billion. It was also the most prescribed drug in Australia in 2020.



