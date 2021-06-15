View All Nyrada News

Nyrada - Improved Drug Candidate Selected for WRAIR Studies



Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR), a preclinical stage, drug development company specialising in novel small molecule drugs to treat cardiovascular and neurological diseases, today announces the selection of a new version of its brain injury candidate (NYR-BI01) to be taken forward into its collaboration studies with WRAIR. NYR-BI01 is a more potent and druglike version of its predecessor, NYX-1010.



NYR-BI01 showed high potency in a biological assay and impressive drug-like characteristics in a pharamacokinetic (PK) study (see results below in Figure 1), intended to determine the level at which it penetrates the brain.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





