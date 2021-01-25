View All Nyrada News

Nyrada Reports Further Results from Cholesterol Study



Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR) is pleased to report new additional exploratory results of its in vivo cholesterol efficacy study, first announced on 21 December 2020. The study used a mouse model that has been genetically modified to mimic human-like characteristics concerning cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular health (APOE*3-Leiden.CETP mouse model).



During the study, 30 mg/kg and 50 mg/kg dose levels were administered over 28 days, with a clear dose-dependent reduction in total cholesterol shown (as previously announced). Nyrada also ran an exploratory group in which animals were treated with 10 mg/kg for 14 days before the dose was increased to 75 mg/kg for the remaining 14 days. A large and rapid reduction in total cholesterol was observed from days 14-28 when the dose increased from 10 mg/kg to 75 mg/kg (see Figure 1 and Table 1).



Further analysis of the lipoprotein fraction confirms that the reduction in cholesterol is LDL or “bad” cholesterol and that the reduction was dose-dependent (see Lipoprotein Profile on page 3).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



