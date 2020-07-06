View All Nyrada News

Nyrada Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Study Results



Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR) is pleased to report encouraging preclinical results from its cholesterol-lowering program to develop a drug to treat hypercholesterolemia.



A study using healthy donor human white blood cells (lymphocytes) treated with Nyrada’s PCSK9 inhibitor NYX-PCSK9i showed an increase in LDL receptor (LDLR) levels and demonstrated equivalency to marketed monoclonal PCSK9 antibody drugs evolocumab (Repatha®, Amgen) and alirocumab (Praluent®, Sanofi/Regeneron). Importantly, the results were confirmed both with and without the addition of a statin (Mevastatin), indicating the potential to develop a combined PCSK9-statin singlepill treatment for high LDL cholesterol.



