Milestone Achieved in the Nyrada Brain Injury Program

Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR) provides an update on one of its leading programs for treatment of brain injury.
Nyrada has shown in a preclinical pharmacokinetic study that its lead candidate compounds can cross the blood-brain-barrier (BBB) in the intact uninjured animal brain.
The aim of the Nyrada Brain Injury program is a drug to reduce secondary brain damage following head trauma and stroke in order to improve survivability and patient outcomes.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document