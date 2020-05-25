View All Nyrada News

Milestone Achieved in the Nyrada Brain Injury Program



Nyrada Inc (ASX: NYR) provides an update on one of its leading programs for treatment of brain injury.



Nyrada has shown in a preclinical pharmacokinetic study that its lead candidate compounds can cross the blood-brain-barrier (BBB) in the intact uninjured animal brain.



The aim of the Nyrada Brain Injury program is a drug to reduce secondary brain damage following head trauma and stroke in order to improve survivability and patient outcomes.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document