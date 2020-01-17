Nyrada (ASX:NYR) TechKnow Investor Presentation

Nyrada listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 16 January 2020 (ASX:NYR) with a vision to become a high-growth pharmaceutical company, specialising in drug discovery and early-stage development in areas of substantial unmet clinical need, where few (if any) effective or well-tolerated therapies exist.
The presentation covers:
- Program 1: cholesterol-lowering drug
- The current standard of care
- PCSK9: Beyond Statin Therapy
- Their cholesterol-lowering solution
- Cholesterol-lowering drug: Market Overview (US)
- Program 2: Brain Injury Drug
- Brain injury solution
- Brain injury drug: market overview (US)
- Company program status
- Overview of board of directors
- Overview of scientific advisory board
For more information, please download the presentation PDF.
Download this document