View All Nyrada News

Nyrada, Inc Corporate Presentation



Nyrada listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 16 January 2020 (ASX:NYR) with a vision to become a high-growth pharmaceutical company, specialising in drug discovery and early stage development in areas of substantial unmet clinical need, where few (if any) effective or well-tolerated therapies exist.



The presentation covers:

- Program 1: cholesterol-lowering drug

- The current standard of care

- PCSK9: Beyond Statin Therapy

- Their cholesterol-lowering solution

- Cholesterol-lowering drug: Market Overview (US)

- Program 2: Brain Injury Drug

- Brain injury solution

- Brain injury drug: market overview (US)

- Company program status

- Overview of board of directors

- Overview of scientific advisory board



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document