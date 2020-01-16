View All Nyrada News

Nyrada (ASX:NYR) Commences Trading on the ASX

Initial Public Offer fully subscribed with maximum A$8.5m raised



• Funds to be used to progress development of four first-in-class drugs addressing major global unmet needs:

• the high proportion of individuals where standard therapy based on statins fails to deliver target cholesterol levels

• secondary brain damage following stroke and traumatic brain injury contributing to permanent disability

• pain and inflammation associated with peripheral nerve crush injury such as sciatica

• autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis and multiple sclerosis

• High calibre management team and international Board with strong experience in advancing early-stage drugs to commercial outcomes



