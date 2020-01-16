Media ReleasesNyrada

Listing of Nyrada Inc. spin-off on ASX

16 Jan 2020 11:00 AM


Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) announced the listing on 17 Jan 2020  on the ASX (ASX:NYR) of its spin-off company, Nyrada Inc (Nyrada).

The IPO Offer was fully subscribed, with A$8.5M being raised.

Nyrada is a U.S.-registered company, listing on the ASX as a foreign entity. Accordingly, its securities will trade as CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs).

• On a fully diluted basis, Noxopharm post-listing will hold 26.9% shareholding in Nyrada. 7.1% of this shareholding is in the form of performance shares bearing the milestone of assets becoming clinic-ready.
• Noxopharm is represented on the Nyrada Board by Graham Kelly and Peter Marks, both of whom will serve as Non-Executive Directors.

