Noxopharm Lodges Patent for Major Septic Shock Opportunity



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce lodgement of an international patent application aimed at protecting the use of Veyonda (idronoxil) in blocking the development of septic shock associated with infections such as COVID-19 and influenza viruses.



Veyonda is being developed as an anti-cancer drug that enhances the effectiveness of standard anticancer treatments. One of its anti cancer actions is the blocking of a signalling pathway called STING that serves as trigger for an immune response and repair of damaged tissue. In some individuals, the STING response is inappropriately excessive, pushing the individual over into septic shock.



