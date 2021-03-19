View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm IONIC Immuno-Oncology Trial Commences



Highlights:



• Ethics Approval received for IONIC-1 clinical trial, with trial to commence immediately in Australian hospitals

• IONIC-1 to test combination of Veyonda® with blockbuster Bristol Myers Squibb drug, Opdivo® (nivolumab)

• Aim is to use Veyonda to overcome resistance to drugs such as Opdivo

• Success should expand multi-billion dollar drug sector considerably and deliver major NOX shareholder value



Sydney 19 March 2021: Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce that the IONIC-1 trial supported by Noxopharm and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) received final ethics approval to start recruiting patients.



The IONIC-1 trial (previously announced on 9 November 2020) is a Phase 1b trial in approximately 30 cancer patients, combining Veyonda® with the BMS immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo® (nivolumab), for the treatment of a range of tumour types.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document