NOXCOVID Trial Advances to Final Stage

• Positive review of hospitalized COVID-19 patients triggers approval to move from Part 1 to Part 2 of the trial

• Top dose of 1800 mg Veyonda daily to be used in final patient cohort

• Tests on blood cytokine levels in Part 1 patients underway



