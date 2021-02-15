View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces LuPIN Trial Survival Outcome Confirmed by Conference Presentation



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to provide a more detailed summary of the data from the LuPIN study that was formally presented to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium on 13 February 2021.



Noxopharm CEO, Dr Graham Kelly, said, “The top level comment is that the LuPIN drug combination of Veyonda and the Novartis radiopharmaceutical drug, 177 lutetium-PSMA-617, has delivered a high anticancer response, resulting in a major survival outcome in men who have exhausted effective treatment options. Importantly, it has done so in a well-tolerated way.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document