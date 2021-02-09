View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces Global Conference To Hear of Major Survival Benefit in Prostate Cancer Patients



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to report the publication in abstract form of the latest survival data from the LuPIN study ahead of a formal presentation to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (11-13 Feb 2021), the pre-eminent medical conference dedicated to sharing the most recent innovations in the treatment of genitourinary cancers.



Noxopharm CEO, Dr Graham Kelly, said, “This data has been generated in an independent study and is being shared on the world stage by leading Australian researchers. The reported median overall survival outcome of 19.7 months means that at least half of men who have progressive end-stage prostate cancer, and who have come to the end of their treatment journey, are being offered at least another 20 months of life. This is an extraordinary outcome and easily exceeds that obtained with any of the current treatments for Stage 4 prostate cancer in their registration studies. That difference is even more remarkable when you consider that those other treatments were tested in men with considerably less advanced disease than those in the LuPIN study.”



