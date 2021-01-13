View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces NOXCOVID Study Advances



Australian clinical stage drug development company, Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX), announces that the latest formal review by the NOXCOVID-1 Safety Steering Committee has cleared it to advance to the fifth and final dosage cohort.



The Committee is independent of the Company, with investigators unanimously voting to move to the 1800 mg dose after they reviewed the safety profile of Veyonda in 12 patients from Cohorts 3 and 4 (involving 800 and 1200 mg Veyonda respectively). The Company regards this as a highly encouraging outcome given the advanced nature of COVID-19 disease in these study patients, in particular suffering serious lung dysfunction.



