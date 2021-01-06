View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Shareholder Update 2021



Australian clinical stage drug development company, Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX), provides this shareholder update as a summary of R&D progress in 2020 and a guide to what 2021 is expected to hold for the Company.



SUMMARY



Noxopharm is confident that its lead drug candidate, Veyonda, can boost the response rates to most forms of cancer therapies in a way that promises to revolutionise the treatment of cancer and position Noxopharm as a major commercial target.



Last year showed what was possible scientifically and clinically, resulting in growing industry interest; the Company sees 2021 as the year where that interest begins to be converted into transactional/partnering discussions.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



