Noxopharm Announces PreClinical Breakthrough Discovery Set to Expand Noxopharm Pipeline



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce what it regards as a major breakthrough in anti-cancer drug discovery.



Noxopharm scientists have identified a new series of small molecules that are highly active against hard-to-treat cancer types such as the grouping of pancreatic, gallbladder and liver cancers. Equally importantly, this new series of compounds demonstrates substantial resistance to Phase 2 metabolism, a process designed to clear drugs from the body, but which can lead to considerable loss of anti-cancer function and has served to this time as a major barrier to the development of this class of anti-cancer drug.



