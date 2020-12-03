View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Completes A$23 million Placement to Fund Clinical Studies



Highlights:



- Noxopharm successfully raises A$23 million via a Placement, with cornerstone institutional investors coming from Australia, Hong Kong and the USA

- Funds raised will drive two new Veyonda® Phase 2 clinical trials and complete research on European patients experiencing moderate COVID-19-related lung dysfunction

- Key strategic objective is to establish Veyonda® as the standard of care cancer cotreatment, enabling immuno-oncology therapy, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy to reach their full potential

- Placement will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, provide a runway for a series of critical clinical review points in 2021, and support a value-creating drug pipeline

- Placement is not subject to shareholder approval

- Investor Webinar to be held next week to discuss Company’s plans for 2021



For more information, download the attached PDF.



