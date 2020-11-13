Media ReleasesNoxopharm

View All Noxopharm News


Noxopharm - Independent Discovery Validates DARRT Cancer Therapy

13 Nov 2020 11:17 AM


Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to note that a recent discovery by a major U.S. university group significantly validates the Company’s novel DARRT treatment program comprising Veyonda® and radiotherapy.

The discovery relates to how Veyonda combines with radiotherapy to produce a striking whole-of-body anti-cancer response known as an ‘abscopal response’ in patients with metastatic cancer.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document