Noxopharm - Independent Discovery Validates DARRT Cancer Therapy

Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to note that a recent discovery by a major U.S. university group significantly validates the Company’s novel DARRT treatment program comprising Veyonda® and radiotherapy.
The discovery relates to how Veyonda combines with radiotherapy to produce a striking whole-of-body anti-cancer response known as an ‘abscopal response’ in patients with metastatic cancer.
