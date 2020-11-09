View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm - Veyonda To Be Tested In Combination With Opdivo In Trial



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce that NOX have joined with Principal Investigator, Professor Paul De Souza, and three Sydney hospitals in a pilot study (IONIC-1) to explore the ability of Veyonda® to boost the effectiveness of Bristol Myers Squibb’s nivolumab (Opdivo®) for the treatment of cancer.



The program known as IONIC stands for Immuno-Oncology with VeyoNda and Immune Checkpoint inhibitors.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab have revolutionised the treatment of some cancers with what can be dramatic life-saving benefits. However, some patients have inherent resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors and the IONIC-1 study will investigate whether Veyonda is able to overcome this resistance in patients with cancers such as breast, ovarian, prostate and sarcoma cancers.



