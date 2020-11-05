View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces Dedicated Septic Shock Company Established



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce a partnership with Hudson Institute of Medical Research (‘Hudson Institute’) and a collaboration with The Australian National University (‘ANU’) that has led to the formation of the new Australian drug development company, Pharmorage Pty Ltd (‘Pharmorage’).



Pharmorage starts out with the primary aim of developing a better treatment for septic shock, a major and highly underserved condition within the community. The same drug technology platform with its anti-inflammatory actions is seen as having application to a growing number of autoimmune diseases, also in urgent need of better treatments.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document