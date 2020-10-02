View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm - First COVID-19 Patient Treated in Veyonda Study



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce the enrolment and treatment of the first patient into the Phase 1 NOXCOVID-1 study examining the potential use of Veyonda® in blocking the rapid progression of COVID19 disease from moderate to severe level.



Most COVID-19 patients hospitalised with moderate lung dysfunction requiring low oxygen support recover uneventfully. However, a proportion progress into requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation, with that proportion rising with increasing age and incidence of co-diseases such as diabetes.



The aim of the NOXCOVID-1 study is to test the ability of Veyonda® to stop that deterioration in high-risk patients both safely and effectively.



