View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces Veyonda COVID-19 Study Approved For Immediate Start



Australian drug development companyNoxopharm Limited (ASX: NOX) today announces the commencement of a clinical study of Veyonda® in COVID-19 patients. Following review by expert panels, official approval has been granted for immediate commencement of the Phase 1 NOXCOVID-1 study.



This is an important milestone for the Company. It also represents an important medical milestone in being the first known use of a drug in COVID-19 patients that inhibits a target (STING pathway) increasingly being incriminated as a leading cause of death and long-term disability in these patients.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document