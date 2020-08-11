View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Strengthens Case for Veyonda



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce the publication of the first manuscript of the LuPIN trial in the journal, European Urology Oncology. This journal is the first official publication of the European Association of Urology that is fully devoted to the study of genitourinary cancer. The publication has been peer-reviewed by a panel of experts in the field.



The authors are renowned medical experts from the Kinghorn Cancer Centre, St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Monash University, Sir Peter MacCallum Dept of Oncology, and Princess Margaret Cancer Center, Toronto.



