Noxopharm Announces Data Shows Idronoxil Holds Key to Problem of COLD Cancers



Important pre-clinical data from two independent research groups confirms that idronoxil (IDX), the active ingredient in Veyonda, achieves a major goal in restoring cancer-fighting immune function within ‘COLD’ micro-tumours by converting them to ‘HOT’. This action has long been regarded as a fundamental goal to enable immuno-oncology drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to work in more patients and in more cancer types. ICIs have been hailed as the future of cancer therapy, but are poorly effective in ‘COLD’ tumours. With ‘COLD’ tumours believed to be the majority of human tumours, 1 a treatment combining ICIs with a drug that makes a tumour ‘HOT’ has very significant commercial potential and is a major priority of global oncology firms.



Other pre-clinical and clinical data held by Noxopharm, together with the new research data, leads the Company to believe it is close to claiming the first drug capable of converting ‘COLD’ tumours to ‘HOT’ tumours across multiple cancer types in a well-tolerated way.



