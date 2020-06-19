View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces COVID-19 Trial Program to Commence in Europe



NOX announces commencement of its NOXCOVID clinical program with a planned Phase 1 trial in Europe. This action is designed to provide important safety data and proof-of-principle of Veyonda as a potential treatment of septic shock before committing the Company to a major study.



Noxopharm is progressing its NOXCOVID program in two parallel paths :-



1. Initiation of a Phase 1 study (NOXCOVID-1) in COVID-19 patients in Europe to provide key safety and clinical evidence of proof-of-principle cost-effectively;



2. Continuing discussions with FDA towards gaining Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for an expanded clinical trial in USA.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



