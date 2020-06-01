View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces ASCO 2020 Highlights NOX66 Potential in Late-Stage Cancer



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) today reports on the public release at a global oncology conference of 2 sets of clinical data relating to the development of NOX66 (Veyonda®) as a treatment of end-stage cancer.



The data was presented to the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting. ASCO is the premier annual scientific event in the oncology field globally, providing an opportunity for Noxopharm, the pharmaceutical industry and the investment market to yardstick NOX66 against competitive therapies in end-stage prostate cancer.



