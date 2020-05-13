View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm - $7.9 Million Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer Announced



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) today announces it will undertake a 1 for 2.5 fully underwritten, pro-rata entitlement offer (“Entitlement Offer”) of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("New Shares") at an Offer Price of $0.13 cents per share to raise up to $7.9 million in new equity, with participating shareholders to receive 1 new $0.30, 3-year Option for every 3 new Shares purchased. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited is Lead Manager and Underwriter to the Entitlement Offer.



