View All Noxopharm News

Pipeline Expands With Potential New Brain Cancer Treatment



Highlights:

• Noxopharm confirms second pipeline drug program

•Promising new approach to blocking glioblastoma multiforme growth and invasiveness

• Test compound passes crucial proof-of-principle test

• Estimated 230,000 deaths p.a. globally from cancers of the brain and spinal cord. Significant unmet need.



For more information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document