Approval to be sought for COVID-19 Clinical Study in U.S.



Highlights:

• NOX to seek approval from U.S. FDA for clinical study of Veyonda® in COVID-19patients

• Objective to block progression of patients with early-stage disease into multi-organfailure and likely death

• Rationale based on inhibition of STING signaling



