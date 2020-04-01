View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Investigating Potential COVID-19 Treatment



Highlights:

• Hudson Institute identifies anti-inflammatory properties of idronoxil as consistent with blocking ‘cytokine storm’ believed responsible for many COVID-19 deaths

• Pre-clinical models suggest ability to treat patients with early-stage organ failure andprevent need for intensive care treatment

• NOX will require non-dilutive funding for a proposed clinical trial

• Australian provisional patent application filed• Idronoxil clinic-ready and with high safety profile

• Special oral formulation (NOX-19) to be used• Veyonda® clinical program to continue while meeting social obligation to investigate potential ability to help reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19



For further information, please refer to the attached PDF

