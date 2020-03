View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm Announces Veyonda Awarded First Allowed Patent Application



Noxopharm (NOX:ASX) announces that Australian patent application No. 2016401508 has been allowed by the Australian Patent Office. The patent claims are directed to a suppository formulation including idronoxil and the allowed claims provide broad coverage for Veyonda® as a therapeutic.



