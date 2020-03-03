View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces LuPIN Prostate Cancer Trial Fully Recruited



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) advises that the last patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in the ongoing LuPIN Phase I/II clinical trial being conducted by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney. This completes patient recruitment for the study, bringing the total number of participating patients to 56.



The LuPIN study is an investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating Noxopharm lead product candidate, Veyonda®, in combination with radiopharmaceutical, 177Lu-PSMA-617, in patients with late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) that have failed to respond to all standard therapies and have limited survival prospects.



