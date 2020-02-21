View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces FDA grants IND approval to Veyonda



Noxopharm (NOX:ASX) announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Veyonda® for combination treatment with doxorubicin in patients with soft tissue sarcomas.



Gisela Mautner, MD, PhD, Noxopharm CMO, said, “The IND approval, based on pre-clinical and clinical data presented to the FDA, is validation of the clinical potential of Veyonda®. In addition, Veyonda® has met the very high standard set by the FDA for being a safe and well-tolerated drug.”



