Noxopharm Alliance With GenesisCare



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) is pleased to announce a clinical alliance with oncology services provider GenesisCare to offer a compassionate access program with Noxopharm’s novel lead product candidate, Veyonda®, for patients with advanced, treatment-resistant, metastatic prostate cancer (mCRPC) being treated with theranostics.



The alliance formalises a program under which Noxopharm has been making Veyonda® available through GenesisCare for compassionate use in combination with 177Lu-PSMA therapy for mCRPC patients in Australia. Following promising clinical outcomes from the compassionate use program and early clinical research, the two companies have formalised an arrangement to make the therapy available for use in patients with few treatment alternatives.



