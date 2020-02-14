View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces pronounced survival benefit in LuPIN interim trial data



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) is pleased to announce positive interim results from its LuPIN phase I/II clinical trial. The data was presented today during a poster presentation at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers (GU) Symposium 2020, in San Francisco, USA, by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney.



The LuPIN study is being conducted by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney and is evaluating Noxopharm lead product candidate, Veyonda®, in combination with 177Lu-PSMA-617, a radiopharmaceutical therapy, in 56 patients with late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The data presented at ASCO GU today reports the interim results from the first 32 patients receiving the combination.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



