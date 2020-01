View All Noxopharm News

Listing of Nyrada Inc. spin-off on ASX



Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) announces the listing today on the ASX (ASX: NYR) of its spin-off company, Nyrada Inc (Nyrada).



The IPO Offer was fully subscribed, with A$8.5M being raised.



