View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces DARRT-1 Clinical Data Webinar



Noxopharm (NOX:ASX) releases a webinar containing further details on its DARRT-1 study clinical data read-out, along with a commentary from prominent Australian medical oncologist, Professor Paul de Souza, Head of School and Dean of Medicine at University of Wollongong.



The webinar can be found at the following link prior to posting on the Noxopharm website:



https://www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/MediaCenter/MediaCenterMobile.aspx?Site=FNN1731



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document