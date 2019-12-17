View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces Nyrada IPO Offer Fully Subscribed



The Boards of both Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) and Nyrada Inc (‘Nyrada’) are pleased to announce that commitments for the Maximum Subscription of $8,500,000 for the Nyrada Initial Public Offer (IPO) have been received.



The Company has been advised by the Lead Manager, Alto Capital, that the IPO Offer has been fully allocated and final reconciliation of funds are underway with formal closure of the Offer expected before Christmas.



