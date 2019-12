View All Noxopharm News

Noxopharm announces lodgement of supplementary prospectus



Sydney, 9 December 2019: Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) advises that its subsidiary, Nyrada Inc. (Nyrada), has today lodged a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) with ASIC.



The supplementary prospectus is to be read with the prospectus dated 26 November 2019 issued by Nyrada (which was released by Noxopharm on ASX on 26 November 2019).



The Supplementary Prospectus is attached to this notice.



For more information please download the PDF. Download this document